Technology As coronavirus spreads, 18-20 lakh IT employees to work from home Updated : March 12, 2020 10:47 PM IST IT industry body NASSCOM had urged the government to relax restrictions regarding allowing employees to work from home, amid the coronavirus outbreak. STPI mentioned another rule which permits authorised employees of STP (Software Technology Parks)-ETHP units to work from a place outside the unit. Companies across sectors are asking their staff to work from home and adopting technologies like telepresence and video-conferencing to ensure business continuity.