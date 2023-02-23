Instagram co-founders launch AI-powered news app Artifact with new personalised features for all users

Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalised news feed application by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is now available to everyone, along with new features.

Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalised news feed application by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is now available to everyone, along with new features.

Now, anyone can download and use the new application and no waitlist and phone number are required, the Artifact team wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The application is available for both iOS and Android users.

The new update introduces several features aimed at personalising the user experience, visualizing reading history, and seeing what’s popular in the user’s network. One of the most significant new features is the ability to connect with contacts and see articles that are popular in the user’s network. By connecting with contacts, users will start seeing articles with a special badge when they’ve been read by at least several of their contacts.

Also Read: Microsoft introduces new Bing preview experience on mobile apps and Skype

"By connecting your contacts, you'll start seeing articles with a special badge when they've been read by at least several of your contacts," the team said.

Another new feature is the ability to visualise reading history. After reading 10 articles, users will start seeing stats on what they read the most from their profile. Artifact will show users their top categories, publishers, and topics and keep it updated as they read.

Artifact has also added a new way for users to give feedback on articles or publishers they don't like. On any article page, users will see a thumbs-down icon on every article page so that they can tell the company "why you don't like an article or publisher and take actions to see fewer articles like it or less from that publisher".

One significant change in this update is the removal of the need for a phone number to use the app. Users can now get started immediately by selecting their favourite interests. However, adding a phone number from Profile will save preferences and history and allow users to log in across devices or regain access if they get a new phone.

"Adding a phone number allows you to log in across devices or regain access if you get a new phone," the team explained.

The app's waitlist was opened to the public last month.

(With IANS Inputs)