58 companies have already registered for the IT Hardware PLI 2.0 scheme: Sources

Around 58 companies, including top global players, have registered for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, according to government sources.

The government is reportedly enthused with the “higher than expected” response to PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware. The government has received interest from domestic companies as well.

Laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs , servers, and ultra-small form factor devices are all covered by the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware.

The scheme intends to diversify and enhance the country's IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem.

The Union Cabinet authorised a Rs 17,000-crore incentive in May to stimulate local manufacturing of IT hardware such as tablets and laptops, and the scheme is expected to create Rs 3.35 lakh crore in incremental production over a six-year period.

The government has twice extended the deadline for receiving applications under PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware, now set for August 30.