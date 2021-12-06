Are you a ‘hardcore AI engineer’? Elon Musk needs you at Tesla. Details here

Tesla, the American electric vehicle and clean energy company, is looking for artificial intelligence (AI) engineers to join the organisation. Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the organisation was looking for fresh talent.

“As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way,” the world’s richest man tweeted, adding a link for potential applicants to apply with.

Interested job seekers can fill a simple form with their name, email and telling about “exceptional work have you done in software, hardware or AI” and upload their resume in the PDF format.

Tesla’s AI engineers are responsible for working on projects like FSD Chip, Dojo Chip, Dojo Systems, Neural networks, autonomy algorithms, code foundations, evaluation infrastructure and Tesla bot. Much of the work relates to developing the AI infrastructure needed to build upon Musk’s promise of a fully autonomous driving experience for the Tesla vehicles.

“We develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. We believe that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving and beyond,” the company’s website states.

SpaceX, which is also owned and founded by Musk, which recently incorporated its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, was also looking for individuals to join its team in the country.

The Elon Musk-owned company is looking to fill two positions in India for its satellite internet-based service, Starlink. Sanjay Bhargava, the Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX, had recently shared a post regarding the job openings on professional networking and social media platform LinkedIn.