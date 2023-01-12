Are Meta and Apple no longer the dream companies to work? Here is what latest data from Glassdoor suggests

The decline in the likability towards working in Meta and Apple could be because of certain measures by the companies in 2022.In the case of Apple a lot of employees were dissatisfied by the return to work policy which was made effective from Sept 5, 2022. The company had started calling employees to the office for three days in a week.

Apple and Meta have been the dream place to work in the tech industry for years. The work culture, values, benefits and perks have made them the dream company for many people, though things have changed now. According to the latest data released by Glassdoor, both the tech giants are no longer amongst the 100 best places to work.

In the latest Glassdoor list of 100 Best Places to Work for 2023, Meta and Apple are not found. Notably, last year both these companies saw a huge drop in their ranking as compared to 2021. While Meta was ranked at 47 dropping from securing 11th spot in 2021, Apple was ranked at 56 declining from being ranked #31 a year ago.

Glassdoor typically compiles the list by analysing anonymous reviews from employees on its platform. The analysis covered "hundreds of thousands" of companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees, and was conducted between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. The companies were ranked based on their overall Glassdoor rating, using a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being very dissatisfied and 5 being very satisfied.

Daniel Zhao, a lead economist at Glassdoor told CNBC that Apple and Meta’s absence from this year’s list is “pretty striking.”

“Apple has been on the list for the last 15 years, since its inception, and Meta has been on the list since 2011. Actually, Meta has been number one in the past … That’s not to say that Meta and Apple are bad places to work, they just have fallen a little bit given how competitive the list is this year.” reported CNBC.

What could be the reason behind Meta and Apple not being in the list?

The decline in the likability towards working in Meta and Apple could be because of certain measures by the companies in 2022.

In the case of Apple a lot of employees were dissatisfied by the return to work policy which was made effective from Sept 5, 2022. The company had started calling employees to the office for three days in a week.

A survey of 652 Apple employees conducted by Blind found that 67% are unhappy with the company's return to office policy, with 56% actively seeking to leave the company due to the hybrid working plan.

On the other hand things have been shaky for Meta after the tech giant announced the biggest tech layoff of the year in November 2022. Facebook’s parent company announced lay-offs of 11,000 employees or 13 percent of its workforce.

"I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 percent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees.