Appnomic raises $22 million, appoints Nitin Kumar as the CEO
Updated : December 18, 2019 09:43 PM IST
In addition, the company has named Cuneyt Buyukbezci as the chief marketing officer (CMO) and Girish Muckai chief risk officer (CRO).
Nitin Kumar has previously held leadership roles in startups, enterprises, and management consulting firms, including HP, Deloitte, PwC and FTI.
