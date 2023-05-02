Applications now open for Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Class 2

The programme also has specific modules that aim to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent, and tapping networks for help.

Google on Tuesday announced that Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders is back with its second edition in India and is now open for applications.

According to the tech giant, the three-month programme includes mentorship, workshops, and access to resources and networks for startups from all sectors, including healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.

The programme also has specific modules that aim to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent, and tapping networks for help. This support is designed to build confidence where cultural conditioning can sometimes create self-doubt.

“Selected participants will receive support from experts and mentors both from Google and external networks in areas such as technology, product strategy, people, growth and fundraising. The program also includes access to Google's global network of mentors, investors and industry leaders,” the statement added.

The first cohort of the programme, which recently graduated, included startups working on a range of innovative solutions, such as AI-powered diagnostic tools for healthcare, an app for menstrual hygiene management, and a platform for rural artisans to sell their products online.

The programme is said to provide an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to receive support and guidance as they navigate the challenges of scaling their startups. Applications are open until June 4, 2023.

