Applications now open for Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Class 2

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 6:59:51 PM IST (Published)

Google on Tuesday announced that Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders is back with its second edition in India and is now open for applications.

According to the tech giant, the three-month programme includes mentorship, workshops, and access to resources and networks for startups from all sectors, including healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.
The programme also has specific modules that aim to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent, and tapping networks for help. This support is designed to build confidence where cultural conditioning can sometimes create self-doubt.
