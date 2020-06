Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC20 will be bringing together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in a virtual way for the next four days. The event starts on June 22 and will go on till June 26. Much like all major events of Apple, WWDC has also moved to a digital-only format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some things might have changed, some things remain the same – the keynote event is still expected to pack in new software updates and even some hardware news -- all of which will layout the Apple’s roadmap for the rest of the year.

How to watch live?

Apple is streaming the event live on its website and youtube.

iOS 14 Like always we can all expect Apple’s annual iOS update. This year iOS 14 is expected to focus on performance and may also bring in new features on your iPhone iPadOS 14 Last year, Apple introduced a new exclusive operating system for its iPad line up, so this year we can expect an update on iPadOS 14. MacRumors’ report claims that Apple is adding a new PencilKit feature to automatically convert handwritten words into standard text.

WatchOS 7 & TVOS 14

We are also expecting to finally see a ‘sleep tracking’ feature on watchOS 7 and tvOS may support the Fitness app with a new update this year.

Hardware: A New iMac?