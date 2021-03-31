  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in all-online format starting June 7

Updated : March 31, 2021 01:33 PM IST

The event will offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS
Apple will also continue its tradition of supporting students who love to code with this year’s Swift Student Challenge
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in all-online format starting June 7
Published : March 31, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement