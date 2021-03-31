Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in all-online format starting June 7 Updated : March 31, 2021 01:33 PM IST The event will offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS Apple will also continue its tradition of supporting students who love to code with this year’s Swift Student Challenge Published : March 31, 2021 01:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply