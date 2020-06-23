Apple’s watchOS 7 now packs in sleep tracking, fitness app and auto handwashing detection

Apple on Tuesday previewed the new watchOS 7 for its Apple Watch Series at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Keeping health, fitness and personalisation at the center of this update, Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer said, “We’re energised by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness, and wellness."

Sleep Tracking

With watchOS 7, Apple Watch has finally introduced sleep tracking feature. The idea is to help create a pre-bedtime routine to meet their sleep goals. Another new feature includes sleep mode, in which Apple Watch turns on 'Do Not Disturb' and automatically darkens the screen overnight. To help users wake up, Apple Watch offers a silent haptic alarm or gentle sounds, while the wake-up screen shows the current battery level. Depending on personal charging behaviour, if the battery is too low within an hour of bedtime, Apple Watch will remind users to charge it ahead of sleep.

How does it work? The watch’s accelerometer detects micro-movements like those during respiration and the Apple Watch captures when the wearer is sleeping and how much sleep they get each night. In the demo, Apple showcased that the wearer will see a visual summary of their previous night’s sleep, including periods of wake and sleep. They will also see a chart showing their weekly sleep trend. If you are thinking, but that’s too much information for me to share with Apple, the company claims that your sleep data is encrypted on device or in iCloud.

Automatic Handwashing Detection

Yes, you are reading that right! While COVID-19 accelerated awareness around basic hygiene practices like washing hands properly for at least 20 seconds, we should have been doing it even before a global pandemic. Apple Watch decided to use its on-device machine learning and cutting edge motion sensors to help you time your handwashing routine.

How does it work? On detection, it initiates a 20-second countdown timer, and if the user finishes early, trust Apple to prompt you to keep washing. The new OS will now shoulder some responsibilities along with your mom and also remind to wash your hands when you return home.

New Workout Types and Fitness App

The workout app is now rebranded as 'fitness' app on the Apple Watch. The new watchOS will now detect four new types of workouts including core training, dance, functional strength training and cool-down. I was personally missing having a ‘dance’ workout on the app, so huge thumbs up to Apple for this one.

How does it work? To correctly capture calorie exertion for a dance workout, Apple Watch will combine data from the heart rate sensor and inputs from the accelerometer.

Watch Faces and Other Updates

Like always, Apple has introduced new customisable and personalised faces. Biking was a huge part of this year’s keynote and for watchOS 7, cycling directions will now be available on your wrist via Maps.

Siri gets smarter. Users can also use Siri to translate many languages and now supports Announce Messages.