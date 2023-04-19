Apple's rumoured mixed-reality headset may feature sports, gaming, iPad apps and workouts

The offerings will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

Apple is all set to launch its mixed-reality headset at its June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Here is everything you need to know about the new planned launch.

The tech giant is building a store of software services for its upcoming mixed-reality headset with apps that use the device’s novel 3D interface. The offerings will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The roughly $3,000 headset will go on sale months after its debut in June.

According to the people with information on the matter, a big part of the new headset is adapting iPad apps that blend virtual and augmented reality. Users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface. It will include optimised versions of the Safari web browser and Apple’s services for calendars, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messaging, notes, photos and reminders, as well as its music, news, stocks and weather apps. There also will be a version of the FaceTime conferencing service and Apple’s TV app. The features will look similar to their iPad counterparts.

Besides the core apps, the company is working on a version of Apple Books for the headset that will allow users to read in virtual reality. The company is also testing a camera app that can take pictures from the headset. On the wellness front, an app will help wearers meditate with a series of calming graphics, sounds and voice-overs.

The tech company is also working on a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, which will let users exercise while watching an instructor in VR. Meta Platforms — which stands to be one of the biggest market competitors of Apple and is also the market leader in VR headsets — has also tried to make workouts a part of its offerings.

Apple is developing a version of its Freeform collaboration app for the headset. The service, launched on the company’s other devices last year, will let users work on virtual whiteboards together while in mixed reality. FaceTime, meanwhile, will generate 3D versions of users in virtual meeting rooms. However, Meta has pursued a similar objective with its Quest headsets, but so far it hasn’t proven to be a must-have feature for most consumers.

The challenge for Apple’s headset is to become more than a niche product. Existing mixed-reality models haven’t generated much momentum, and they’ve lacked the kind of killer apps that fueled the iPhone’s popularity. Apple will make the case that the headset is a compelling new way to both produce and consume content. The hope is to create a platform that can eventually replace the iPhone.

One selling point for the headset will be viewing sports in an immersive way. The company already offers games from Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball on Apple TV+, but it’s looking to make that a richer experience. In 2020, Apple acquired a Southern California company called NextVR to bolster this effort. The immersive video will also extend to the TV app, where the company is planning to let users watch videos in different virtual environments, such as a desert or the sky.

Apple aims to position the headset as a device for getting work done. The platform will support its Pages word processing, Numbers spreadsheet and Keynote slide deck apps, as well as iMovie and GarageBand for video and music production. Gaming will be a central piece of the device’s appeal, too. That’s a reversal from Apple’s stance earlier in the product’s development.

A key part of the new product will be a dial that lets the wearer move between virtual and augmented reality. When in virtual reality (VR), users will be fully immersed in their apps. With augmented reality (AR) enabled, they’ll see the real world around them in a similar fashion to ARKit experiences on iPhones and iPads.

The mixed-reality headset will be able to run multiple apps at the same time, floating within the mixed-reality interface. Like other headsets, the product will remember where you were physically when using apps.

Also Read: Tim Cook says Apple Watch is a great tool for athletes and Saina Nehwal agrees

Many iPad apps from the App Store will be able to run on the headset, either automatically or with slight modifications. The device’s operating system, xrOS, is based on the iOS platform, laying the groundwork for that compatibility. It’s all part of a broader push by Apple to have apps run more seamlessly across its hardware, including Macs, iPhones and iPads.

Wearers will be able to operate the headset using eye and hand gestures. It can determine where people are looking and then users can pinch their fingers to select items and move through menus. The device will feature an in-air virtual keyboard but can also connect to an actual keyboard for improved productivity.

The headset’s home screen will look similar to the iPad’s, and it will offer a familiar control center for adjusting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and volume levels. Like the iPad, it will also have a biometric system for unlocking the device. But it will rely on a scan of the user’s eyes, rather than a face or fingerprint. It will also have Siri voice control.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)