Apple's Unleashed event going live today; here’s what to expect 

Apple’s surprise third event of the year will go live later today, October 18. The event, which is being called the ‘Unleashed,’ will be livestreamed by the tech giant from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The Unleashed event can be followed on Apple’s website and the company's YouTube channel, as well as the Apple TV App. The event will take place at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

What to expect

Apple’s Unleashed comes just a month after the company’s fall event, which saw the reveal of the new iPhone 13 along with other products.

The Unleashed event is expected to feature the products and announcements that failed to make an appearance before.

Key among these is the highly anticipated new MacBook Pro models. The rumoured models with 14-inch and 16-inch display variants will carry Apple's own line of processors. Expected to be called the M1X or the M2, the independently-designed processors are rumoured to come in a 32-core graphical processing unit. The previous generation of Apple's processors only offered 8 GPU cores.

Other possible changes include the exclusion of the Touch Bar, an improved I/O experience, including an HDMI port, mini-LED displays, and support for Apple's MagSafe charging connector.

Mac Mini

Apple’s smallest Mac offering is also expected to get an update with the M1X generation of processors. The new model is rumoured to come with more I/O options.

AirPods 3

Users have been waiting for the new iteration of Apple's truly wireless earbuds. The new AirPods 3 are expected to be similar in design to the AirPod Pro, but will feature improvements in the playback experience.

macOS

Along with the new models for two of the Mac line-ups, Apple will also be finally releasing the new operating system for the Mac line-up. The new macOS Monterey was announced along with iOS 15 but hasn't seen the release yet.

The company this year has so far released its new line-up of iPhones, the new iPad and iPad Mini, the new operating systems for many of its devices.