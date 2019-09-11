Apple's streaming service to cost $4.99/month; unveils new iPad, updates Watch

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99, and unveiled a new iPad and updates for its Watch.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones.

Apple's Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.



Unveils iPhone 11, with 6.1-inch display; available in six colours.



Has a dual-camera at the back, 12 megapixel wide, ultra-wide 12 megapixel.



The front camera is also 12 megapixel.



Will have a new night mode.



To feature the latest A13 bionic chip.



iPhone 11 priced starting at $699.





Shows to be available from November 1.



Will be available in over 100 countries.



Priced at $4.99 per month.



Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get the one-year streaming subscription free.



Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription.



Original shows to include Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard staring "See" and "The Morning Show", produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.





Features always-on retina display.



Battery life of 18 hours.



Series 5 Watch starting from $399; Series 3 Watch from $199.



Available for orders from Tuesday.





Launches the 7th-generation iPad.



New iPad to feature a 10.2-inch retina display.



Will be priced at $329.



Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from September 30.



Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions.

