Apple's streaming service Apple TV+ targets November launch, says report

Updated : August 21, 2019 11:41 AM IST

The iPhone-maker will launch the service with a selection of shows and provide a free trial subscription while it builds up its library.
Apple's strategy for its Apple TV+ includes different release strategies that include offering the first three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly installments.
