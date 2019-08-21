Apple's streaming service Apple TV+ targets November launch, says report

Apple is all set to give streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime a run for their money as it plans the launch Apple+ video service by November, reported Bloomberg, adding that the launch is part of Apple's effort to reach $50 billion in service sales by 2020.

The iPhone-maker will launch the service with a selection of shows and provide a free trial subscription while it builds up its library, people aware of the development told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

"Apple hasnâ€™t announced pricing for Apple TV+ but is weighing $9.99 a month," Bloomberg quoted the people as saying.

Apple subscription charge would match Apple Music and Apple News+. However, Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription costs $8.99, while Disney+ plans to charge $6.99 when its service debuts in November, Bloomberg reported.

Apple's strategy for its Apple TV+ includes different release strategies that include offering the first three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly installments, the report said, adding that the video service will be launched in 150 countries globally.

On Monday, the company released the second trailer for The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.