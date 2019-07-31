#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Earnings

Apple's services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales

Updated : July 31, 2019 06:29 AM IST

Apple's greater China sales, which had gone into a near free-fall earlier this year, dipped only slightly, assuaging concerns that trade tension were undermining Apple's standing in one of its most important markets. Shares rose 4.25 percent after hours.
Globally, iPhone sales fell 12 percent to $25.99 billion, after dropping 17 percent in the previous quarter, and matched Wall Street targets. Wearables and other accessories revenue rose nearly 50 percent, topping expectations.
Apple's market share in China declined to 5.8 percent from 6.4 percent, according to market research firm Canalys, in part because smartphone rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd gained market share to become the top handset seller in the country.
Apple's services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV