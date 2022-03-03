Apple's 'Peek performance' event is on March 8; here's what to expect

Apple Inc will hold its first special event of the year on March 8. The tech giant on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a virtual event -- "Peek performance" -- which will be live-streamed from Apple Park in California.

The event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website (apple.com), the company’s YouTube channel, and directly on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Those in India can catch the live-stream at 11:30 pm (10 am PST).

According to media reports, the company will launch the third-generation iPhone SE during the upcoming event. While the hardware of this new iPhone SE will be similar to the previous one, the latest model will run on the more powerful A15 Bionic chip processor and support 5G connectivity. This device will likely be budget-friendly, potentially becoming the ideal iPhone model for those looking to switch from Android.

The new iPad Air 5 is also expected to be launched. It will be an upgrade from the iPad Air launched in October. The major changes would be -- A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Centre Stage support.

Apple may also launch three new MacBooks during the event. While the first new MacBook is expected to be an entry-level MacBook Pro, the other two will be -- Mac Mini with M1 Pro chip and Mac Mini with M1 Max chip. Further details, however, have been kept under wraps.

Besides new hardware, Apple is also likely to launch its next round of software updates -- including iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, tvOS and HomePod Software 15.4, and watchOS 8.5. However, Apple is still beta testing these updates, and their release may be delayed to a later date this month.

