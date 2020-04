Apple is planning on shipping its new keyboard case or how the company calls, the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro ahead of schedule. Apple just announced in the US that it is now available for pre-order and will start arriving to customers as early as next week. The original plan was to launch this in May. In India, the Apple is going ahead with 'available soon’, give the current nationwide lockdown situation.

For those wondering what the keyboard is all about? Unlike Apple’s previous Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad, the new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the multi-touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees.

Apart from this, the new additions include a backlit keyboard with more comfortable scissor-switch keys and a built-in trackpad. Apple has thrown in a USB-C pass-through charging port on the keyboard, to keep iPad’s own USB port for other accessories iPad’s own USB port. A big thumbs up to Apple for that!

To add another layer of security, as soon as you close this new keyboard, the iPad Pro’s microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised. It also layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Pricing and Availability