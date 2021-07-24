Apple’s iPhone SE 3 expected to launch in first half of 2022

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2022. It will be powered with the A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone SE 3 is one of the models in the iPhone SE series that was revived last year along with iPhone SE 2020. Though the hardware will be upgraded, the design would mostly be retained, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

Apple is said to have also retained the 4.7inch LCD panel instead of moving over to an OLED panel. At Rs 45,000, iPhone SE 3 is expected to be the cheapest 5G device from Apple. The iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs 39,900.

The report by Kuo says the iPhone SE 3 will be similar to the SE models and this means, the iPhone SE’s chunky bezels at the top and bottom, physical home button, Touch ID and a single camera on the rear can be expected.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been hinting about a larger iPhone SE that was expected to be launched late 2021 but postponed to the first half of 2022. This could perhaps coincide with Apple’s spring launch of the iPhone SE. Even Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser had tweeted about the plus-sized iPhone SE in April 2020.