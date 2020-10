Tech giant Apple hosted its iPhone 12 event last night and unveiled the next generation of iPhones. The company launched four new iPhone 12 phones as part of its 2020 series and also a compact smart speaker called the HomePod mini.

Here’s a roundup of the latest from Apple’s stable:

#AppleEvent Thread | Apple chief Tim Cook kicks off the 2020 event First product: Apple launches the #HomePodMini, a smaller and compact version of the HomePod @CNBCTV18News @ShereenBhan #Apple #Tech — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) October 13, 2020

The new smart speakers called HomePod mini is a compact version of Apple’s HomePod. This one is shaped like a globe and is about 3.3 inches tall. Much like the original speaker, the HomePod Mini is integrated with smart assistant Siri and comes with built-in privacy and security features.

Apple has thrown in a new Intercom feature on this smart device which allows one user to send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another It is available in two colors options: space gray and white for Rs 9,900 in India.

The iPhone 12 series would instantly remind of the classic iPhone 4 with flat edges design, which we are still in love with. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are packed with 5G technology and are packed with the latest A14 Bionic.

The iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen. Both models feature a sleek new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure and combined with the Ceramic Shield front cover. Both devices sport a new dual-camera system and now support MagSafe’s wireless charging

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED). While the Mini version will set you back by Rs 69,900, the taller iPhone12 has been priced at Rs 79,900 in India. The devices will be available in India starting October 30.

Apple’s pro version in the iPhone 12 series is a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max which is the biggest iPhone so far with a 6.7-inch display. Botched devices feature the new A14 Bionic, an all-new design with Ceramic Shield and a pro camera system.

The pro versions will be available in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. Apple is pitching the camera as one of top features on this device. The iPhone 12 Pro models support a new Apple ProRAW feature, which uses image processing and computational photography of a RAW format.

These premium variants are priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the iPhone 12 Pro, while Max version will cost Rs 1,29,900 in India.