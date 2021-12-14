Apple's iOS 15.2 update: How to activate app privacy report, legacy contacts, other features

Apple has launched the highly anticipated iOS 15.2 update, launching features delayed with iOS 15. The new update rolls out features like data legacy program, app privacy report, more recent options for auto calling in emergencies and two of Apple’s previously announced child safety features.
Here are all the latest Apple features and steps to activate them:
Child safety features
Apple is not pushing the feature for scanning iCloud libraries for child sex abuse material (CSAM) yet. But it will roll out nudity detection in the iMessage app for devices used by children. There will also be new Siri options for learning how to report child abuse. Parents will have to enable the settings through their family shared accounts.
Here’s how to enable child safety features for Apple devices:
Data legacy program
The new data legacy program will let users designate contacts as legacy contacts, giving them the data belonging to their accounts after death.
Here’s how Apple users can enable the data legacy features:
App privacy report
The privacy report allows users to check an app’s sensor, data, and internet usage.
Here’s how users can view the privacy report:
Miscellaneous features
The new update also fixes iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode issues, with a new toggle being present in the camera app for easily switching between the modes.
Finally, Apple has also released the new parts and service history feature, which will let users know which parts on their device have been replaced. The feature will also inform users if their parts have been replaced by authentic Apple parts or not. Users can find the repair history in Settings > General > About.
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
