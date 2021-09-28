Apple’s iOS 15 update allows users to create burner email addresses; here's how

Have you ever filled a form on the web or signed up for a website where adding an email address was mandatory, but you didn't want to share your personal email ID? Apple's latest update iOS 15 offers a solution to this.

iOS 15 update lets users create and use burner email addresses. The burner email address is a temporary email address that’s not linked to one’s identity but still forwards messages to their inbox. Apple calls this feature — “Hide My Mail”.

Using this feature, users can create as many burner email addresses as they need and then delete them when they wish to.

However, this new feature will only be extended to those iPhone users who upgrade to iOS 15 and pay for iCloud storage as “Hide My Email” is part of iCloud+, which provides greater privacy to Apple users.

Here's how to create a burner email address

Subscribe to iCloud storage. The most inexpensive 50GB plan costs $0.99 per month.

Open the Settings app and tap the Apple ID name.

Click on iCloud and then tap Hide My Email. Here you will find the option to ‘Create New Address’.

Fill out the form for a burner email address.

Once this burner email is created, it can be used anywhere and it will forward messages to the user’s Apple ID email account.

How to forward emails from burner emails to another email address

Go to Settings and tap Apple ID name.

Tap iCloud and then Hide My Email.

Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap “Forward To” option.

Set up email address in iCloud account where the emails need to be forward emails from the burner email.

Meanwhile, the new Walking Steadiness feature on the Health app on iOS 15 is also garnering attention. The feature assesses users' walking patterns and notifies them in case they are at risk of falling. The fall detection feature has been designed particularly for the elderly.