Apple’s WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge winner’s code

Every year, as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple issues a challenge to students across the globe which requires them to create an original app playground using the Swift coding language. This year, Apple increased the number of winners from the 350 awarded in previous years to 375 so even more students could be included in the event and get recognised for their skills.

When WWDC23 kicks off June 5, the challenge winners will be among those attending virtually and in person to see the keynote, events, labs, and activities available this year to the global Apple developer community. There are many winners from India this year who have won the Swift Student Challenge.

One of them is 20-year-old Asmi Jain, a student based in Indore. She started coding at the age of 18 and likes to create apps in the health and wellness space. She took inspiration from her brother who is a Swift coder. Her Swift Student Challenge submission was the ‘EyeTrack App’ which is designed to help people with eye disorders like strabismus or lazy eyes, which cause misaligned eye movements.

The app also benefits individuals with good eyesight who want to maintain their ocular health. The app provides an overview of strabismus and its types, followed by specially designed eye exercises. She came up with the idea for the project after reading a research paper on AR/VR and machine learning.

“I was intrigued by the potential of these technologies to improve people's lives, and I wanted to see if I could use them to create something that would help people with eye disorders. I also know a few people who have eye disorders, I wanted to create something that would help these people improve their vision and live more comfortable lives, adds Jain.

She is looking forward to WWDC and the experiences that it has in store for the developer community.

Similar to Jain, Karthikraja is also a 20-year-old student, based in Chennai. He started coding on Python in college when a previous Swift Challenge winner introduced him to iOS app development. He started with SwiftUI tutorials and learnt the basics of coding to get started on his project. His project focuses on Planets in the Solar System.

The app involves three key aspects — learning about planets, visualising planets (through ARKit) and testing users on their learnings. He extensively used ARKit to develop 3D models on the app. His aim was to create an interactive app that not only gives out information but also takes feedback. He is really fond of developing kids learning apps. He is also working on developing apps focusing on bedtime stories and mathematics learning apps. For the upcoming WWDC, he is looking forward to the announcements in the AR-VR space.

“I can't contain my excitement for the potential release of Apple's new AR/VR headset. My interest in Augmented Reality has been steadily growing, and I hope to soon be developing apps that will seamlessly integrate with the AR/VR headset,” he adds.

The possibility of Apple releasing a mixed-reality headset has another Swift challenge winner excited. Dishant Nagpal, 20, is an engineering student based in Delhi who started coding when he was 15 years old.

His app ColorFun is an innovative playground app project that educates young developers about the significance of colours and their usage in the digital world. It also aims to make people aware of how people with chromesthesia — synesthesia in which sound evokes an experience of colour — perceive sound and how their minds would react while listening to a xylophone.

He got the idea of creating the app by attending a class in his first year of engineering where he was taught the importance of colours to make good-looking software.

Driven by curiosity, he embarked on a research journey to understand the RGB colour model, which is crucial for software development. “With this fusion of ideas, I thought it would be the perfect project for the Swift Student Challenge to experience within the three-minute rule while being an actual impactful idea. Through interactive modules and visuals, users would gain knowledge about the RGB colour model and how to use hex codes effectively.”

And then there is Jaskaran Singh, who is 23 years old, based in Patiala. His app Varia lets users measure Heart Rate Variability (HRV) using iPad’s camera. It then guides users through two activities to increase HRV over time. The first is Intentional Breathing — designed to analyse sound and extract one’s breathing rate and lung capacity which it uses to guide you through breathing routines. The second is exercise, wherein the app uses motion sensors inside the iPad to detect user activity with which it nudges you to perform a timed jumping exercise, making sure you don’t get lazy.

“HRV is an indicator of both your mental and physical health. Which means, it is the perfect window into your state of well-being. Usually, it takes specialised devices like health trackers to measure HRV, but when I studied it extensively, I came up with a way to measure it using the iPad’s camera. This way it instantly becomes accessible to a greater number of people," he says.

At WWDC, Singh is hoping to see huge improvements in Augmented Reality and Machine Learning and is eagerly awaiting iOS 17.