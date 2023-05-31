Apple’s WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge winner’s code

When WWDC23 kicks off June 5, the challenge winners will be among those attending virtually and in person to see the keynote, events, labs, and activities available this year to the global Apple developer community.

Every year, as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple issues a challenge to students across the globe which requires them to create an original app playground using the Swift coding language. This year, Apple increased the number of winners from the 350 awarded in previous years to 375 so even more students could be included in the event and get recognised for their skills.

When WWDC23 kicks off June 5, the challenge winners will be among those attending virtually and in person to see the keynote, events, labs, and activities available this year to the global Apple developer community. There are many winners from India this year who have won the Swift Student Challenge.

One of them is 20-year-old Asmi Jain, a student based in Indore. She started coding at the age of 18 and likes to create apps in the health and wellness space. She took inspiration from her brother who is a Swift coder. Her Swift Student Challenge submission was the ‘EyeTrack App’ which is designed to help people with eye disorders like strabismus or lazy eyes, which cause misaligned eye movements.