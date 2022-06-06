WWDC 2022: Apple Store goes down ahead of keynote address by Tim Cook

Apple's official website — its online store to be specific — has gone offline a few hours before the 2022 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference will kick-start in Cupertino, California.

As always, Apple has left a teaser on the website, hinting at what we can expect once the portal is up and running. Time time, it's "Developing news", which is an obvious nod to the "D" in WWDC, but it could also be a hint that there will be some new hardware at the event.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg sounded very confident when he said there will be a new MacBook Air unveiled at the event in the traditional colours — space grey, silver, gold — and a new, blue colour.

This is a ploy adopted by Apple prior to any of its keynotes to to build anticipation for the event, as well as the products it might be launching.

It should be noted that the rest of Apple's website is functional; only the online store is down.

Till the WWDC 2022 keynote ends, customers in India — and across the globe — will not be able to purchase anything online directly from Apple. The online store page currently a series of multi-hued Memoji looking at a MacBook and the message, "Developing news. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back after the event, streaming on apple.com or on the Apple TV app."

As is usual, the store will go live the moment Apple's presentation ends with the updated product lineup and pricing specific to the country you're reading this in.

Also read: