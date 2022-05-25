Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is nearly upon us. On June 7, the Cupertino tech giant will announce the next versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems — iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 16 and macOS 13. Also rumoured — and expected — but in no way confirmed are some hardware announcements.

Here's a quick roundup of what we can expect Apple to announce at WWDC, which will be pre-recorded and virtual for the third year in a row.

iOS 16

The current version of Apple's iPhone OS — iOS 15 — was widely seen as an incremental update to its predecessor, the flashier iOS 14 which, for the first time ever, brought widgets to iPhone. In iOS 15, Apple focused heavily on streamlining the user experience and also on user privacy. With iOS 15, Apple announced iCloud+, with features to hide the user's online identity through Private Relay — a VPN-like feature through which the IP address is masked by bouncing data off multiple servers, and "Hide My Email", which allows users to create a use-and-throw email address to avoid spam.

With iOS 16, Apple watcher Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that Apple is not aiming for a major redesign, but instead, enhancements to notifications and new health-tracking features. In recent years, Apple — through its Watch series — has been increasingly focusing on health-focused software.

Compatible phones: The iPhone 6s, which launched in 2015, received OS support for an unprecedented seven years. This year, the 6s and the 6s plus, as well as the iPhone SE 2016, will be on the chopping block, with iOS 16 supported by iPhone 7 and later — iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, Xs, Xs Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE 2020, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

iPadOS 16

In2019, Apple decoupled the iPad from iPhone by giving its tablets their own operating system, so to speak. Till 2018, both iPad and iPhones ran iOS. With iOS 13, that changed. In 2019, the iPad got its own iPadOS, which was basically iOS for iPad under a new name. Since then, however, Apple had subtly introduced features in iPadOS that take advantage of the tablet's prowess, such as multitasking and, last year, Continuity — a nifty little feature in which a user can drag and drop items in one single motion between an iPad and a Mac. This year, Gurman says he expects Apple to finetune the multitasking features to make better use of the M1 chip, which is in three iPad models in the five model line-up.

iPadOS 16 is expected to come to every iPad released since 2017.

watchOS 9

The latest iteration of Apple's wearable OS is expected to feature atrial fibrillation detection; improved low-power mode, — with support for certain apps and features, unlike currently, where the watch is essentially inoperable in low-power mode; sew sleep tracking features; focus on women’s health and medication tracking features; new workouts; and new watch faces.

Apple Watch Series 3, which was released in 2017, is expected to be dropped from the supported devices this year. Only Series 4 (2018) and later are expected to get watchOS 9.

macOS 13

Not much is currently known about the next version of Apple's desktop operating system, except that it will skew heavily in favour of Macs running Apple Silicon, and will have a nature-based name specific to California. The current version of macOS is dubbed Monterey, after Monterey Bay in the Sunshine State.

However, Intel-based Macs are expected to be supported — every Mac released since late 2013 is expected to get the latest software update.

M2 incoming?

For months, Apple has been expected to announce the successor to its game-changing M1 chip. However, Apple has since introduced M1 Pro and M1 Max — more powerful versions of M1 before blowing them all out of the water with M1 Ultra, which is basically M1 Max chips fused together, in March.

Rumours still persist that Apple could announce the M2 chip at WWDC 2022 and with it, refreshes the MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro.

Apple is also expected to release the next versions of tvOS, and the software powering HomePod Mini.

