Technology Apple WWDC Event 2020 Latest Updates: iPad gets a Universal Search; use your iPhone as a car key Updated : June 22, 2020 11:53 PM IST Catch all the top and latest developments from Apple's first online-only Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins at 10.30 pm IST Apple is expected to announce a shift from Intel to ARM processors for its Macs and will reveal its latest iOS version, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply