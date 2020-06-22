Apple WWDC Event 2020 Latest Updates: iPad gets a Universal Search; use your iPhone as a car key

The 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins at 10.30 pm IST and CNBCTV18.com will bring you the top developments from the prestigious event. This will be the first event in 31 years to be held in an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the event, Apple is expected to announce a shift from Intel to ARM processors for its Macs and will reveal its latest iOS version, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

According to CNBCTV18's Megha Vishwanath, Apple fans can expect the iOS 14, which is the annual iOS update. The iOS 14 would focus on performance and bring in new features for iPhones.

Apple adds new features to iOS

Apple has added new features to the iOS including App Library and has improved the widget, picture-in-picture feature and has redesigned the Siri experience. iOS tiles can now be larger too on the home screen. #WWDC2020 reminds me of the metro tiles of Windows 8. App library, anyone?

Siri gets a makeover and a new compact UI

Siri now supports translations with a new app called Translate

Apple has an answer to Google Translate, and Apple’s new app can work offline using on-device machine learning. Translate features private, real-time translation and landscape mode for conversations.

Maps and Messages updated

Use your iPhone as a car key

All you need is an iPhone and a 2021 BMW 5 series to use your iPhone as a key. Well this is the first car to support the feature. All a user needs to do is just tap your iPhone to unlock the car, place it on the charging pad and use it as a start button.

iPad gets a Universal Search

Users can now start search from home screen for web and apps. Basically the web is now sitting on your search bar. It’s a good feature. And finally, Calls on iPad will be packed in a compact notification. You can tap to answer it or flick it to dismiss a call. You now continue to see your full screen, during an incoming call (even VoIP calls).

Apple watchOS 7 announced

More privacy for Apple users

Apple's new policies on the App Store will ask a user for permission for tracking across app and websites (aka ad tracking).

Stay tuned for more on the macOS