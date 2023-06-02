WWDC 2023: When and how to watch Apple’s annual conference online

Apple fans are excited about the company’s long-rumoured VR/AR headset, which is likely to be unveiled at the WWDC 2023.

Apple is set to host the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 to June 9. The upcoming edition of Apple’s annual event is being touted as one of its biggest yet.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, gave a broad outline of WWDC23 in a press release on March 29.

She said, “WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

The WWDC is essentially Apple's annual get-together with its app makers but the tech giant also announces many big launches like operating system updates, new apps and new hardware. The event is free for all developers and will highlight the latest iPadOS, macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.

While Apple still hasn’t even confirmed its existence, the mixed reality headset is one of its most exciting products in years. According to a report by The Verge, Apple’s VR/AR headset will be called “Reality Pro” and will come with a physical dial that will enable the user to tune in and out of virtual reality.

The developer-focused headset will be capable of providing superior virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Apple is likely to be showcasing the VR/AR headset at WWDC so that app makers can familiarise themselves with the product. This is of utmost importance since apps will be a key part of the headset experience.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also believes that Apple could announce new MacBook models at the event including a new 15-inch MacBook Air along with an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Other models that users might find at the event are an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

Apple will also show off the iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023. Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to include interactive home screen widgets and additional Dynamic Island features like a new Siri UI.

According to Apple tracker, MacRumors, the speculation around what iPhones will support the new OS is mixed. While one source suggests that iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus will be dropped from getting iOS 17, another source suggests that all devices running iOS 16 will have access to iOS 17 as well.

It is also to be noted that all iPhone models that were released before the iPhone 8 have already lost support for new OS updates.

MacRumors is also suggesting that Apple will be stopping support for the original 12-inch MacBook model, which was discontinued from the market in April 2016 after being replaced by a second-generation model with better specifications, making it more than seven years old.

Here are the live-streaming details of Apple’s WWDC 2023.

When is the WWDC 2023 keynote?

This year’s WWDC keynote will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch WWDC23?