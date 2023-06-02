WWDC 2023: When and how to watch Apple’s annual conference online

Apple fans are excited about the company’s long-rumoured VR/AR headset, which is likely to be unveiled at the WWDC 2023.
Apple is set to host the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 to June 9. The upcoming edition of Apple’s annual event is being touted as one of its biggest yet.
Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, gave a broad outline of WWDC23 in a press release on March 29.
She said, “WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”
The WWDC is essentially Apple's annual get-together with its app makers but the tech giant also announces many big launches like operating system updates, new apps and new hardware. The event is free for all developers and will highlight the latest iPadOS, macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.
Apple fans are excited about the company’s long-rumoured VR/AR headset, which is likely to be unveiled at the WWDC 2023.
While Apple still hasn’t even confirmed its existence, the mixed reality headset is one of its most exciting products in years. According to a report by The Verge, Apple’s VR/AR headset will be called “Reality Pro” and will come with a physical dial that will enable the user to tune in and out of virtual reality.
The developer-focused headset will be capable of providing superior virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.
Apple is likely to be showcasing the VR/AR headset at WWDC so that app makers can familiarise themselves with the product. This is of utmost importance since apps will be a key part of the headset experience.
Apple will also show off the iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023. Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to include interactive home screen widgets and additional Dynamic Island features like a new Siri UI.
Here are the live-streaming details of Apple’s WWDC 2023.
When is the WWDC 2023 keynote?
This year’s WWDC keynote will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch WWDC23?
Apple’s WWDC23 will be streamed on the company’s website and YouTube channel.
