WWDC 2023: When and how to watch Apple’s annual conference online

Apple fans are excited about the company’s long-rumoured VR/AR headset, which is likely to be unveiled at the WWDC 2023.
Apple is set to host the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 to June 9. The upcoming edition of Apple’s annual event is being touted as one of its biggest yet.
Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, gave a broad outline of WWDC23 in a press release on March 29.
She said, “WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”