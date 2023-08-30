Apple 'Wonderlust' Event Invite: Clues point to iPhone 15 Pro colours and features

Apple revealed the date for its next event on Tuesday. The event is expected to see the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, the next generation of Apple Watch, among other things.

Every year, Apple sends out a cryptic invite for the event which includes Easter Eggs for the announcements that will be made during the event. This year’s invite for the event scheduled to take place on September 12 is called “Wonderlust” and has an animation of the Apple logo, with blue, black, silver and grey grains, slowly fading away.

Netizens were quick to point out that this could possibly hint at the new colours that the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to launch in. This could also be a teaser to suggest that the titanium frame replacing the stainless steel rumour might also come true.

Some people even claim that there is a subtle letter C hidden in the logo, meaning the addition of the USB Type-C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port, which has been an iPhone and accessories staple for over a decade.

In 2019, Apple’s event invite sported a multi-coloured Apple logo — a throwback to the original, rainbow logo — that hinted at new colours. And the predictions were bang on with all those colours coming to the base iPhone 11 series.

In 2020, Apple’s invite had the teaser, “Hi, Speed”. By then, it was widely rumoured that the iPhones will finally get 5G support and the tag line seemed to lend credence to them. This was confirmed during the keynote when Tim Cook, in typical Apple style, said, “5G is real”, announcing the new wireless connectivity standard coming to iPhone. It is no secret that if Apple adopts any feature, other companies follow suit, leading to a wider adoption of the feature.

Then in 2021, Apple’s invite for "California streaming" featured a halo-themed Apple logo, with the image inside it crystal clear and blurred outside the borders. Rumours flew, speculation was made, and it finally turned out that this hinted at 120 Hz refresh rates coming to the iPhone, finally, albeit only for the Pro lineup. ProMotion, as Apple likes to call it, makes for a smoother visual experience.

This is also the first time in a long time that Apple has not included an AR Easter Egg in its invite, which is viewable on iOS devices. The Easter Egg was first spotted in Apple’s September 2020 “Time flies” event invite.

Last year’s invite for the “Far Out” event, for example, showed a looping star fielding, revealing the Apple logo. This, as many suspected, hinted at the satellite connectivity in the iPhone 14 models that allows devices to communicate directly with satellites in emergency situations.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. Select tech influencers and media personnel are invited to attend in person and be the first to experience the devices. Others can stream the event live from 10.30 pm IST either on Apple’s official website or its YouTube channel.

