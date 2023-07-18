Apple Watch users in India can now track their AFib history: Know this new feature and how to use it

The AFib History feature assists patients suffering from heart ailments to monitor their health and regular checkups.

Apple Watch comes with a plethora of features for users including that help in tracking crucial heart health indicators. Earlier, Apple introduced the atrial fibrillation (AFib) history feature overseas, which tracked the data of the users’ heart rhythms. The feature is now available in India as well for users of Apple Watch Series 4 and later which run on watchOS 9.

The AFib History feature can benefit users diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a chronic condition in which the patient experiences a type of irregular heart rhythm.

The condition can be influenced by factors such as exercise, sleep, diet, and medical conditions. The common symptoms include rapid heartbeat, palpitations, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

Requirements for the AFib history feature

The AFib History feature only works with Apple Watch Series 4 and later models which run on watchOS 9. Users should also have iOS 16 on their iPhones to access this feature.

To use the feature, the users must have a physician's diagnosis of AFib and be above 22 years of age.

Heart Rate and Wrist Detection features must be enabled on the Apple device.

Further, to consistently receive the AFib estimates, users must wear their Apple Watch at least 12 hours a day for 5 days a week.

In case the user faces any discomfort, it's recommended to consult a doctor.

How to set up the AFib history feature on the Apple Watch?

Step 1: Update both you Update both you r iPhone and Apple Watch to the latest version of the operating system.

Step 2: Open the Health app on the iPhone.

Step 3: Click on the Heart icon.

Step 4: Click on AFib History, then ‘Set Up’ and select ‘Get Started’.

Step 5: Enter your Date of Birth.

Step 6: Confirm that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor and then click on ‘Continue’.

Step 7: Click on ‘Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results and life factors.’

Step 8: Click on ‘Done’ and the set-up will be complete.

How to view the AFib history estimate?

Users will receive weekly alerts every Monday on the Apple Watch with the estimated percentage of time their heart showed signs of AFib in the previous week.

Users can view the history in detail on the iPhone’s Health App.

Users simply need to open the Health app, click on ‘Browse’, then ‘Heart’, then ‘AFib History’.

How does it work?

The AFib History estimate appears as a percentage and a lower percentage indicates that the user’s heart was in AFib less often, and vice versa.

Users can export their AFib History data as a PDF file to share which can assist doctors in monitoring health during regular check-ups.