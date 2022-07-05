Apple Watch Series 8 could pack a bigger screen and body-temperature detection

Apple enthusiasts have been keenly waiting for the company's launch event this year. and in the meanwhile the word on the street is that the upgraded Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to come with a bigger screen at a 1.99-inch display — loosely translating to a 50mm dial.

This upgrade is a major jump from the company’s previous 44-45mm dial on the Series 7. Whether or not the watch will come in different sizes or if it would just this 50 mm version, it is still unclear. In case it does, like the previous word on the street suggests, buyers could be looking at 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes.

Another important feature that the Series 8 could be packing is body-temperature detection, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. While the watch may have the ability to detect and show the temperature, it won't do that. Instead, it will simply let you know if you are running a fever and based on that will suggest you go see a doctor or use a real thermometer.

The Series 8 is expected to come out with the Apple S6 chipset, which made its debut in Watch Series 6 two years ago.

All the variants of the watch and all the other products will be unveiled at this year's Apple event. Until then, we can only speculate and theorise.

