By Pihu Yadav

Mini Apple will release an expanded lineup of Apple Watches on September 7 this year with a new "Pro" model and an upgraded SE model along with the Apple Watch Series 8.

Since 2015, when Apple released the first Apple Watch to mixed reviews. In the years since, Apple has refined the wearable to such an extend that right now, the Apple Watch is a robust heath and fitness tracker that also can monitor your body's vitals. In fact, the Apple Watch's ECG featyre has been certified by the US FDA.

The original Apple Watch landed a spot on TIME’s Best 25 Inventions of 2014 and Mashable even called it “the breakout star of wearable tech”. Another device from Apple that started out as a standout product, until the launch of Apple Watch SE in 2020, a more affordable version of the premium smartwatch that was basically the Apple Watch Series 4 with a few upgrades.

This year, Apple seems to be expanding the Watch lineup with yet another product, which will reportedly be called the Apple Watch Pro — a more rugged wearable aimed at extreme sports users, and a director competitor to Garmin

Both the “Pro” and the Apple Watch Series 8 could be powered by the S8 chipset. However, the S8 is expected to be nearly identical to the chipset powering the Series 7, which in itself was barely an improvement over the S6 that powered the Series 6. Now, whether this is due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, or whether Apple has hit a plateau in terms of chip efficiency is anyone's guess.

A Forbes article quotes tipster and tech analyst LeaksApplePro as saying, “They are the same chip, the S6 and S7 even have the same identifier. And it’ll be the same with the S8. Same chip, different name.”

LeaksApplePro has a solid track record and has been featured several times in Forbes, 9to5Mac, Tom’s Guide, among other reputable news outlets. He further went on to call the Watch Series 8 the “biggest disappointment of this year alongside the iPhone 14 (non-pro)” in a tweet.

Biggest disappointment of this year alongside the iPhone 14 (non-pro). pic.twitter.com/op5alnXwHL — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2022

The form factor of new Watch is also rumoured to remain the same with not many substantial upgrades. The real deal will be the “Pro” version, which is expected to featyre with a larger, a more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, non-aluminium metal, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple has a history of releasing a device and slowly expanding the lineup. Think the iPhone, which went from just handset a year to five on Apple's catalogue, or even the watch, which expanded its lineup with the SE in 2020.

introducing new options for a wide range of users does seem like a good idea in theory, it remains to be seen how many users are willing to shell out the expected price of $999.