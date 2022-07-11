Apple Watch may go 'pro' this year with an extreme sports model

Apple is going all “pro” this year with a supposedly new higher-end Watch aimed at extreme sports users — Garmin has cornered this segment of the fitness wearbles market.
According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, along with rocking a larger and more shatter resistance display, the watch will also feature enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, non-aluminium metal.
The watch is rumoured to be powered by the S8 chipset — which will also feature in the regular Apple Watch Series 8 — and will come with a 46 mm or 47 mm screen, 7 percent larger than that of the Series 7.
The price point of the phone is up in the air — the Series 8, which will replace Series 7, could be priced from $399 and the SE, which will replace the Watch Series 3, could possibly be priced at $279. Weighing in the “pro” factor. Gurman pegs the starting price at a whopping $900.
Earlier this month, we also saw rendered leaks of a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — a potential competitor to Apple’s new edition — with a bigger screen and both LTE and Bluetooth variants. The “Pro” Apple Watch. on the other hand, is expected to only come with LTE, which makes sense for athletes who may not always carry a phone.