Apple Watch may go 'pro' this year with an extreme sports model

Apple is going all “pro” this year with a supposedly new higher-end Watch aimed at extreme sports users — Garmin has cornered this segment of the fitness wearbles market.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, along with rocking a larger and more shatter resistance display, the watch will also feature enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, non-aluminium metal.

The watch is rumoured to be powered by the S8 chipset — which will also feature in the regular Apple Watch Series 8 — and will come with a 46 mm or 47 mm screen, 7 percent larger than that of the Series 7.

The price point of the phone is up in the air — the Series 8, which will replace Series 7, could be priced from $399 and the SE, which will replace the Watch Series 3, could possibly be priced at $279. Weighing in the “pro” factor. Gurman pegs the starting price at a whopping $900.