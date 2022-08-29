Apple Watch, iPhone set to focus on 17 health, fitness areas in 200 nations

By IANS

With iOS 16 and watchOS 9 coming next month, Apple Watch and iPhone will offer features that focus on 17 areas of health and fitness, from heart health to sleep, women's health, mobility and more, according to the tech giant.

Apple users can now store over 150 different types of health data from Apple Watch, iPhone, and connected third-party apps and devices. They can also choose to share certain types of this health data with loved ones.

These features, available in nearly 200 countries and territories, provide users with high-quality data gathered throughout the day and night, said the company.

As pandemic shows us the importance of being fit and healthy, Apple is creating devices and services packed with "science-based technology" that equips people with even more information and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, "so they are no longer passengers on their own health journey", according to Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Apple.

The company feels drawn to this work not only because of the opportunity to help advance human health but "because we are driven by our principles to devote talent, resources, and expertise to where we can do the most good."

"We believe passionately that technology can play a role in improving health outcomes and encouraging people to live a healthier day," he said in a recent Apple Health report.

The Cupertino-based company said that its application programming interfaces (APIs) are enabling third-party developers to create new solutions that promote healthy lifestyles and innovation in health.

"There are now tens of thousands of apps on the App Store that use our HealthKit API, so they can incorporate data users choose to share from the Health app to offer innovative health and fitness experiences, with rigorous privacy and data security protocols," according to the report.

With users' permission, these apps can also contribute data back to the Health app.

Apple recently collaborated with Stanford University in the US to build the Apple Heart Study, which was a first-of-its-kind in the medical community and the largest virtual cardiac clinical study during its time.

"It paved the way for Apple's work with some of the world's leading institutions to build three first-of-their-kind research studies to advance the science across women's health, hearing health, heart health, and more," said the report.

Health institutions are using Apple devices, APIs, and frameworks to strengthen the relationship between physicians and patients with meaningful data, and enable care from anywhere.

According to the report, health organisations and insurance companies around the world have collaborated with Apple to integrate Apple Watch in their wellness programmes to promote healthier behaviours and improve individual health at a large scale.