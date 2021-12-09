Apple Watch: 'Extreme sports' version for athletes in the works, says analyst

Blood glucose monitoring, which was widely rumoured to be a flagship feature on the Apple Watch Series 7, is back in contention for the Series 8. The rumoured feature is said to allow users to measure their blood glucose, further pushing the Apple Watch not only as a fitness tracker, but also as a health monitoring device.

If true, the feature will become the latest in a series of health-focused features sported by the Apple Watch, such as hear- rate monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood-oxygen saturation, and fall detection, among others.

According to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a respectable track record of predicting as-yet-unreleased Apple products, the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch three new models of its bestselling wearable next year -- the Apple Watch Series 8, a second-generation follow-up to 2020's SE, and an "extreme sports" version, reports MacRumors.

All three variants are expected to come in two sizes -- 41mm and 44mm for Series 8 and the "extreme sports" version, and 40mm and 42mm for the SE, which has been positioned as the entry-level, more "affordable" model. As such, the SE lacks some of the more advanced features present in its bigger cousin -- always on display, blood-oxygen saturation measuring and ECG functionality.

The rumoured "extreme sports" version is reportedly aimed at sportspersons, and is expected to feature a more rugged, durable design that is more resistant to dents, scratches and falls, keeping in mind its target demographic.

The current generation Apple Watch Series 7 is a big upgrade from its predecessor, and features a near bezel-less, much brighter display, and a longer battery life. Per Kuo, Apple’s suppliers are reportedly developing components to give the Series 8 an even bigger upgrade, including the aforementioned ability for allow users to measure their blood glucose level.

This will reportedly be achieved through short-wavelength infrared sensors, which are commonly found in health monitoring devices. The sensor will likely be positioned at the back of the watch that comes in contact with the user's wrist, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in blood.