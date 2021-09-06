Apple Watch 7 Series launch expected at iPhone 13 event, check details

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 this month. Though the launch date still remains unknown, some reports suggest that the company will host an event for the same on September 14. At this launch event, Apple is also likely to launch its new smartwatch—Apple Watch Series 7.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a consumer tech industry expert, has said Apple will unveil the watch series at the launch event. He also suggests that the new smartwatch will be available in limited quantities after this announcement.

Gurman had earlier revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch will come with a "bit of a redesign". The watch is expected to have a flatter display and updated screen technology with a faster processor.

It is said to come in a 41mm and a 45mm variant, both 1mm larger than the present Watch Series 6. The watch will be the largest to date as it will have a body that measures 1.9-inch diagonally and up from 1.7 inches. The screen resolution may be 396 x 484 pixels up from Watch Series 6’s resolution of 368 x 448 pixels.