Business
Apple wants lower tariffs for smartphone makers in India, says report
Updated : July 23, 2019 09:49 AM IST
The tech giant wants the Indian government to come up with a sector-specific policy to boost smartphone exports and address “disabilities” vis-a-vis China and Vietnam, sources told the newspaper.
The iPhone maker, the report said, has sought a globally “competitive tariff regime” that will enable manufacturers to export and sell smart-phones in the domestic market from a single facility.
