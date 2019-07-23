Apple wants lower tariffs for smartphone makers in India, says report

US tech giant Apple is seeking lower tariffs for smartphone makers in the country, reported Financial Express.

The tech giant wants the Indian government to come up with a sector-specific policy to boost smartphone exports and address “disabilities” vis-a-vis China and Vietnam, sources told the newspaper.

The iPhone maker, the report said, has sought a globally “competitive tariff regime” that will enable manufacturers to export and sell smart-phones in the domestic market from a single facility.

The development comes at a time when authorities are looking forward to only allow imports of only telecom components that are not available in India at zero or concessional duties provided the finished products are re-exported.