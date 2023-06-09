This is what Mark Zuckerberg thinks of the Apple's Vision Pro

The Quest lineup is also priced significantly lower than the $3,499 Vision Pro. The latest Quest 3, which was announced on June 1 costs just $499 and the Quest Pro — Meta’s most advanced mixed-reality headset — is placed at $999 but hasn’t done as well in the market.

Despite announcing the Meta Quest 3 just days before Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears unfazed by the launch of Apple Vision Pro. In an all-hands companywide meeting, Zuckerberg let out a sigh of relief saying that the Vision Pro does not have any “kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics” that Meta has not already explored with its mixed reality headsets — the Quest lineup.

While both the Quest and Vision Pro technically fall in the same product category, their use cases and the visions both tech giants have for their separate products are poles apart. “(Metaverse) is about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that ( Apple ) showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want,” Zuckerberg said adding that Quest has sold ten of millions of units so far.

The Quest lineup is also priced significantly lower than the $3,499 Vision Pro. The latest Quest 3, which was announced on June 1 costs just $499 and the Quest Pro — Meta’s most advanced mixed-reality headset — is placed at $999 but hasn’t done as well in the market.

The target audiences for both these products are also very different like their price differences. Meta, which brought VR gaming and fitness into the mainstream markets, while Apple’s Vision Pro is more focused on general computing and content consumption which appeals to a larger segment of people.

Apple has tapped into something that no other company has been able to achieve so far, especially not with the quality and seamlessness that Apple does it with. From the first impressions of several tech reviewers, the product exudes confidence for a first-gen headset with its high-quality resolution — almost like having two 4K displays in both your eyes — and ecosystem integration that allows users to make FaceTime calls, text from the headset and pick up from your Mac with just eye contact.