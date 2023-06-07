I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing

Apple’s new ambitious Vision Pro blows your mind away and makes you wonder about the immense possibilities with it. But is it worth the $3499 price tag?

A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at the Apple Park in California, the iPhone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much talked about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few.

This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.

Here’s how it went

As soon as I entered the building I was asked a few questions concerning my vision — whether I wore glasses, how clearly I can see things far and near, on my phone, etc. Luckily, I don’t wear glasses but for those who do there is a system of snap-in prescription lenses. This is because there is no room inside the Vision Pro to wear it along with glasses.

The fit and feel

It was then time to jump in and actually experience THE device — Apple Vision Pro.

The headset was comfortable with a fabric lining around the face and a headband that kept it strapped to my head. It could also be adjusted for a snug fit.

Honestly, at first it did feel a bit heavy and uncomfortable. I was worried if I would be able to sit through a 30 minute demo without hurting my neck but by the end of it, I got used to the device.

I am told you can wear it even while lying down and resting your head on the couch.

When I switched on the device, external cameras showed the outside world including those sitting in front of me and all the products in the demo room. Let me tell you it was shockingly crystal clear!

Digital Crown

You start the device by pressing the dial on its top right, it is like the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch. When you press it, a menu of app icons pops up. But before that, there is an Apple style ‘Hello’ floating in the space. The icons are the same you find on an iPhone or an iPad.

Pinch your fingers together

Then you learn how to use your hand gestures that are much different from how you are used to touching your device screens so far.

You need to make a pinching gesture with your thumb and index finger to select any app you want. With the pinched gesture only, you scroll through. Same way you can drag the screen closer to you or take it farther away.

Coming to apps, honestly, they look just as crisp as an app on an iPhone. I've never used a headset with visuals that clear.

So immersive it feels like you are right there…

I went through several demos like browsing through images and videos, including panoramic ones that made it feel like I was inside the scene. It’s like one is literally sitting by the lake or on a cliff. The room dims as you focus on the photo or the video. You get to scroll through photos with a tap and hold, right to left, and release.

What took it to the next level was when I rotated the Digital Crown clockwise, the Vision pro went into a full virtual reality and placed me in an immersive environment. And that was truly mind blowing.

Encounter dinosaurs

What really blew my mind about the new headset was an interactive spatial experience with a dinosaur that literally felt like I were a part of the prehistoric time with a dinosaur right on my face and then comes this butterfly that simply lands on my finger so perfectly, just like a real one would!

Spatial photos and videos

I got to see the photo of kids eating cake and the Happy Birthday video which we also saw during the keynote. The birthday cake feels like it has been cut in front of you and it transports that drawing room where it was shot. But unfortunately I never got a chance to take that spatial photo with the device.

Persona calls me

Another interesting point was when an Apple employee wearing his own Vision Pro gave me a FaceTime call. He was in a realistic-looking avatar Apple calls a "persona.”

Even though most of the focus with Apple Vision is on visuals, the audio is impressive too, giving an overall immersive experience.

One thing I can tell you for sure is that Vision Pro feels like a $3,500 machine, you need to try it to say it!