I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing

4 Min(s) Read
Apple’s new ambitious Vision Pro blows your mind away and makes you wonder about the immense possibilities with it. But is it worth the $3499 price tag?
A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at the Apple Park in California, the i-phone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much talked about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few.
This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.
Here’s how it went