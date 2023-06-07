I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing

Apple’s new ambitious Vision Pro blows your mind away and makes you wonder about the immense possibilities with it. But is it worth the $3499 price tag?

A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at the Apple Park in California, the i-phone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much talked about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few.

This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.

Here’s how it went