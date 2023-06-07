CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeI tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing News

I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing

I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shibani Gharat  Jun 7, 2023 8:13:57 AM IST (Published)

Apple’s new ambitious Vision Pro blows your mind away and makes you wonder about the immense possibilities with it. But is it worth the $3499 price tag?

A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at the Apple Park in California, the i-phone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much talked about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few.

This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.
Here’s how it went
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X