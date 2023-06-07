Apple has defined a whole new category with Vision Pro, says of Dan Scarfe of XRAI Glass

Dan Scarfe, CEO at XRAI Glass, expressed awe at the device but also raised concerns about the price tag. He stated, "This is a premium super luxe product, but for those who can afford it, it's one of the most incredible pieces of technology I have ever seen."

In a highly anticipated move, Apple on Monday officially entered the augmented reality (AR) headset game with the unveiling of Vision Pro. The tech giant made the announcement at its annual Developers Conference in a move that has captured the attention of enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro marks Apple's first major product launch since 2017 and promises to redefine the way we interact with technology.

One of the standout features of the Vision Pro is its unique approach to user interaction . Apple CEO Tim Cook proudly declared that the device is the first Apple product you look through and not at. By combining the power of the wearer's eyes, hands, and voice, this cutting-edge headset provides a seamless and immersive AR experience. Users can expect to have complete control over the device, unlocking a new realm of possibilities.

Dan Scarfe, CEO at XRAI Glass, expressed awe at the device but also raised concerns about the price tag. He stated, "This is a premium super-luxe product, but for those who can afford it, it's one of the most incredible pieces of technology I have ever seen."

Despite the excitement surrounding the Vision Pro , Scarfe acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead. Battery life emerges as a prominent obstacle, currently impeding widespread adoption of AR technology.

Scarfe said, “The biggest single blocker to adoption of this technology right now is battery life. So we have noticed for the first time that Apple of course, had a wire coming out of the back of these glasses going to a battery pack that is an admission by Apple that is physically impossible to cram all of this into a headset right now. “

However, he remains optimistic that advancements in battery technology will pave the way for more streamlined and self-contained devices in the future, addressing thermal and heat-related concerns in the process.