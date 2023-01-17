Apple unveils new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips — check prices, discounts

The M2 Mac mini is now available at $599, while the M2 Mac Pro will start at $1299. Apple is also offering schools and students a $100 education discount. Read for all other details including when deliveries are starting.

Apple on Tuesday, January 17, unveiled the new Mac mini lineup, which will be powered by the new M2 and M2 Pro chips. The M2 Mac mini is now available at a new price of $599, while the M2 Mac Pro will start at $1299. Additionally, Apple is also offering schools and students a $100 education discount for this range.

"Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model," the comapny said in a statement.

The M2 Pro chip boasts a 12-core CPU, a 19-core GPU, and up to 32 GB of RAM. Additionally, the M2 Mac mini has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet (10 Gigabit option), and is now available in an M2 Pro variant that supports up to one 8K display.

It also features an upgraded headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6E.

"With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

"Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class," he added.

The new Mac mini is now available to order online on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app, with the first deliveries starting on January 24.

Also read: India iPhone breakthrough masks struggle to be next China