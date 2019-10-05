Apple unveils free repair programme for iPhone 6s, 6s Plus. Here's all about it

Apple has rolled out a free repair programme for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that have issues while powering on. The programme covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Both the handset users can now enter the device's serial number into Apple's Service Program page to see whether their device is eligible or not.

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. If you believe your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple about a refund," the company said in a statement.