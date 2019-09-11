Apple unveils Watch Series 5; launch on September 20, prices start at $399

Apple's next internet-connected smartwatch features an always-on display that lets users check the time and other features without raising or tapping it. Many competing watches already have that.

Apple is also introducing a new Apple Research app that lets users sign up for studies and a Compass app for gauging location. New titanium and ceramic models will be available.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will have an always-on display, 18-hour battery life and international emergency calling in over 150 countries.

Prices start at $399 or $499 with cellular service and will be available to order Tuesday and in stores September 20. The Series 3 Apple Watch will start at $199.