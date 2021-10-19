Apple Unleashed Event: MacBook Pro, Airpods 3 and more; all you need to know

Apple hosted its much-awaited ‘Unleashed' event at Apple Park in California on Monday. The event was live-streamed on the Apple website, the Apple TV app, and Apple's official YouTube channel.

The ‘Unleashed' event comes after Apple's September 14 gala where the US-based tech giant launched iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini models, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

The showstopper of the latest event was the new MacBook Pro models. Apple CEO Tim Cook began by announcing the theme of the evening was — Music and Mac. Here are the key things you need to know about the event.

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro models were launched in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with two new Apple Silicon chips — M1 Pro and M1 Max. The two chipsets are an upgrade to Apple's M1 chip, which was launched last year.

The company claims that M1 Pro and M1 Max chips achieve the peak performance of “PC processors” at up to 70 percent less power. The chips, says the company, can process seven threads of 8K ProRes video simultaneously or run three 4K HDR screens along with a 4K TV.

The new MacBook Pro will also have HDMI, SD card ports, a 3.5 mm jack, and a MagSafe charging point. The MacBook Pro models will have the miniLED display, similar to the iPad Pro launched earlier this year.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro will charge from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The 14-inch model will allow 17 hours of video playback. On the other hand, the 16-inch model is claimed to allow 21 hours of video playback.

In India, the new MacBook Pro models will be open for pre-order from today and available in stores from October 26. While the 14-inch MacBook Pro will start at Rs 1,94,900, the cost of the 16-inch model in India is Rs 2,39,900. Meanwhile, students can purchase the 14-inch MacBook Pro at Rs 1,75,410 and the 16-inch model at Rs 2,15,910.

Third-generation Airpods

Besides the MacBook Pro models, Apple also rolled out Airpods 3 at the event. The latest edition of Airpods will come with spatial audio, adaptive EQ, a low-distortion driver for crisp audio with powerful bass, sweat and water resistance, and an all-new contour design.

Airpods 3 is touted to provide improved battery life with MagSafe/Wireless charging. The company says the device can run for six hours after a 30-minute charge.

In India, AirPods 3 will cost Rs 18,500. Like MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 will also be available for pre-order from today.

Apple Music

Apple also announced its new subscription plan for Apple Music. The new Voice Plan will cost Rs 375 (roughly) per month. Initially, Apple customers in 11 regions will be able to subscribe to the new plan.

In addition, virtual assistant Siri will now have custom playlists available for all Apple Music subscribers, meaning users can access Siri to listen to the entire Apple Music catalogue.

HomePod mini in new colours

Apple also unveiled the HomePod mini in new colours — yellow, orange and blue. In India, the HomePod mini will cost Rs 9,990. It will go on sale in November.