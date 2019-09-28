Technology
Apple TV Plus may release few upcoming original films in theaters before streaming
Updated : September 28, 2019 01:09 PM IST
The tech giant was following a strategy similar to Amazon's which gave the Oscar-winning "Manchester by the Sea" a three-month theatrical run in 2016.
Apple's decision to give films proper theatrical releases comes at a time when its rival Netflix was going head-to-head with major theatre distributors such as Regal and AMC.
