Apple turns to China to ramp up AirPods' production

Apple has turned to a Chinese manufacturer to ramp up production of AirPods Pro and AirPods amid surging demand. This comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is preparing to slap more tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm has sent a memo to all its manufacturers and providers to ramp up production of the truly wireless headphones, including doubling the production of the Pro, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker's manufacturing partner for the AirPods Pro is Luxshare-ICT, which has two plants in China.

Apple's fastest-growing products include wireless earbuds.

According to industry analysts, 20 crore units could be sold yearly and the number could reach 8 crore as early as 2020, according to GSMArena.