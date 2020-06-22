  • SENSEX
Apple to update developers, possibly signal split from Intel at Worldwide Developers Conference

Updated : June 22, 2020 05:37 PM IST

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference comes as paid services sold through the App Store have become central to the Cupertino, California, company's revenue growth as consumers have slowed the growth of iPhone upgrades.
Apple takes a 15 percent to 30 percent cut of the sales developers make through the App Store, which is the only way to distribute software onto Apple's mobile devices.
Apple this year could announce a move to part ways with Intel, which has supplied processors for Mac computers since 2006.
Apple to update developers, possibly signal split from Intel at Worldwide Developers Conference

