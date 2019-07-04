Apple to stop working with L&T Infotech due to visa issues, says report

Apple is planning to transition all of its IT outsourcing work with L&T Infotech (LTI) to other service providers and stop working with the IT company, reported The Times of India, citing sources.

According to the sources mentioned in the report, the relationship between the two companies soured after LTI allegedly issued letters of invitation to some of its employees to work on-site on the Apple account, while the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) procedure required Apple to issue the letters.

The development came to light when the USCIS cross-referenced these with Apple, that denied having any knowledge of such letters being issued, the report said.

As per the report, LTI CEO Sanjay Jalona visited Apple's head office in Cupertino to address these issues but failed to convince the firm.

LTI is now being interrogated by the USCIS for documentation discrepancy and lapses in the procedure, the report added.